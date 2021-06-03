AUDUBON, Minn. — The Becker County Sheriff's Office found a man dead in a parking lot of TEAM Industries in Audubon, Minn., at around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.

According to the report, 43-year-old Joseph Marlyn Boyle, of Foley, Minn., was found on the ground next to equipment that was touching a powerline in the parking lot at 500 Robin St.

When emergency responders arrived, they found a Northern Metal Recycling semi-truck parked with the hydraulic bed extension resting against an overhead powerline, the report said. Boyle was near the rear of the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, the report said.