LITTLE CANADA, Minn. -- A 20-year-old man died after a canoe he was in capsized Tuesday night, June 1, on Gervais Lake in Little Canada, the Ramsey County sheriff’s office said.

Authorities were called to the lake around 7:30 p.m. and pulled two other males from the water alive, according to a statement released by public information officer Roy Magnuson.

Ramsey County deputies, the county’s Water Patrol and Dive Team and Little Canada firefighters found the man’s body in the 235-acre lake around 11:15 p.m., Magnuson said.

The man’s identity has not been released, but family members were at the scene and notified, Magnuson said.

Little Canada is just north of St. Paul.

