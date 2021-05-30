WILLOW RIVER, Minn. — A 56-year-old Aurora man was killed in a single-vehicle accident north of Willow River on Interstate 35 on Saturday evening, May 29, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Around 6:58 p.m. Antonio Jackson was driving a Volkswagen Golf north when he lost control and the car went off the road to the right, rolling multiple times. He was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, where he was pronounced dead.

The State Patrol's report said Jackson was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol was involved in the crash.