BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team said Sunday afternoon, May 30, that they found the body of a man who drowned in Burnsville’s Crystal Lake on Saturday night after jumping in to save his girlfriend who had fallen overboard.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Matthew Brust.

According to a press release, about 5:45 p.m. Brust and his girlfriend were on a boat when she fell overboard. He jumped in to save her. She managed to climb back onboard the boat. Brust struggled in the water as the boat drifted away from him. He went under water and didn’t come up again.

No other details were available Sunday.