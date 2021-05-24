OSAKIS, Minn. — The names of the two people who died in a two-vehicle crash near Osakis, Minn., early Sunday morning, May 23, have been released.

They were identified as Scott Gerald Johnson, 24, of Glenwood and Zoe Mikaela Tostenson, 21, who last lived in Marshall but calls Evansville her home, according to family members.

An initial investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office indicates that Dylan Jeffrey Klukken, 19, of Osakis was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado north on County Road 3 SE when a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle, eastbound on Hope Road, failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and was struck in the passenger door by the Silverado.

Johnson was driving the Beetle. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene but were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene. Tostenson also died in the crash.

Klukken was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Alomere Health in Alexandria with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash, which was reported at 5:24 a.m., is under investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Osakis Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol and Anderson Funeral Home.