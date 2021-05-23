OSAKIS, Minn. — Two men, one from Glenwood and one from Marshall, died in a two-vehicle near Osakis early Sunday morning, May 23.

An initial investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office indicates that a 19-year-old Osakis man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado north on County Road 3 Southeast when a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle, eastbound on Hope Road, failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and was struck in the passenger door by the Silverado.

A 24-year-old man from Glenwood was driving the Beetle. He was declared dead at the scene.

His 21-year-old passenger also died in the crash.

The Osakis man was transported to Alomere Health in Alexandria with injuries that weren't life-threatening and was later released, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash, which was reported at 5:24 a.m., is under investigation. All names have been withheld pending family notifications.