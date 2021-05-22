MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — A boy was killed Friday evening, May 21, when the side-by-side all-terrain vehicle he was riding in rolled over on top of him in Moose Lake Township.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the incident, which took place on private property off County Road 13, at 6:21 p.m.

Three juveniles, two girls and the boy, were in the ATV as the girl driving lost control while traveling down a slight hill. The vehicle rolled onto its side on top of the boy passenger, causing fatal injuries. The front-seat passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at Essentia Hospital in Moose Lake. The driver was uninjured. None of the occupants were wearing helmets or seatbelts.

Authorities did not name any of the occupants of the side-by-side.

The incident remains under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisted by the Moose Lake Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.