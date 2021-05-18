ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Rochester, Minn., man was released from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center without charges being filed pending further investigation into a fatal crash with a pedestrian over the weekend.

Will Hanson, 41, of Rochester, had been held at the jail following the Saturday night, May 15, crash. He was released without charges pending further investigation, according to an Olmsted County Attorney's Office spokesperson.

Emergency responders were called about 10:30 p.m. May 15 for a report of a man who had been hit by a truck, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The man, identified as 48-year-old Joseph Rodriguez, was lying in the roadway. CPR was performed on scene before Rodriguez was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A blood sample was taken from Hanson, who police said was driving the truck, and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.