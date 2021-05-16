HINCKLEY, Minn. — Authorities have identified the 45-year-old Garfield man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Hinckley on Friday, May 14.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported Saturday that the man's name was David Thomas Greiner. He was traveling north on Interstate 35 when a southbound vehicle crossed through the median and hit his vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was Tabitha Sue Sigler, 21, of Cambridge. Sigler and a passenger, Santino Hilario Chavez, 36, of St. Paul, were both transported to hospitals in the Twin Cities with life-threatening injuries. Sigler was the only one involved in the crash who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the state patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.