HACKENSACK, Minn. — A Hackensack, Minn., man died at 5:52 p.m., Friday, May 7, after his truck crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming vehicle on Highway 210 in Cass County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol reports, Scott William Voudren, 48, of Hackensack was operating a 1997 GMC Sierra traveling south on Highway 371 late Friday afternoon when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2020 Honda CRV operated by Diane Marie Illies, 60, of Solway, Minn. The crash occurred at Woodland Drive in Birch Lake Township.

Voudren suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Illies was taken from the scene to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Conditions were dry and both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Alongside the Minnesota State Patrol, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Hackensack Rescue, and North Memorial Health Ambulance assisted at the scene.