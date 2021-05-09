MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Three people — including two children — are dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, May 8, in Maple Grove.

Police in the northwest Twin Cities suburb said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the corner of Dunkirk and Lawndale lanes, a couple miles west of Interstate 94.

A fourth person in the car, an adult, was taken to a local hospital; information on their condition was not immediately available.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of those who died; police said the investigation "is in the very early stages."

The Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are assisting Maple Grove police. The Maple Grove Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care were among the agencies who responded to the scene.