ALBANY, Minn. — An Albany, Minn., motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday, May 1, in Stearns County.

Troy Thomas Karger, 52, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday just outside of Albany city limits, according to the release.

Initial investigation shows Karger was traveling east on County Road 54 and failed to manipulate a curve, causing the motorcycle to leave the roadway and strike a fence, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.