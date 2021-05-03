CASS LAKE -- Two different dangerous incidents took place in the waters of Leech Lake this weekend leaving one dead and three rescued from cold waters. On Friday, a man drowned after falling off his boat into the water. On Saturday, three juvenile kayakers were rescued from Leech Lake, according to a release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch.

Friday drowning

At 2:50 p.m. on Friday, April 30, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a water emergency near the Sucker Bay area of Leech Lake. Deputies and responders arrived on the scene and learned two adult males had been in a boat off the Sucker Bay landing when the victim, a 68-year-old male of Pierz, Minn., was working on the boat’s drain plug and fell from the boat into the water.

The other male in the boat jumped into the water and was able to float with the victim and the boat to shore where lifesaving efforts were attempted on the man but were unsuccessful, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation and an autopsy is pending with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Assisting at the scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Ambulance and Sanford AirMed.

Saturday kayaking rescue

At 4:58 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of three juvenile kayakers caught in the wind and taking on water, with one juvenile being in the water on Leech Lake, west of Minnesota Island. Deputies responded and located three juvenile female kayakers, who were unable to paddle their partially submerged kayaks which had taken on water, the release said.

One juvenile female was in the water for several minutes. All three were wearing life jackets and were rescued from the water and taken to shore where they were treated on scene by North Memorial Ambulance and released to an adult.

According to the release, Sheriff Burch noted the water temperature was approximately 45 degrees and the safe outcome of this incident was due to the use of life jackets by all three juveniles.