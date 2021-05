BACKUS, Minn. — A Grand Rapids man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Backus early Sunday morning, May 2, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Vincent David Kordiak, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in a ditch near the 400 block of 44th Avenue Southwest in Pine River Township, Cass County. His vehicle had struck a driveway and rolled multiple times. The report stated Kordiak was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.