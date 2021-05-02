ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A man is believed to have drowned on Lake Ida north of Alexandria on Saturday afternoon, May 1.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

At 4:49 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a man in the water on Lake Ida.

The man was recovered by neighbors, brought to shore and CPR was started, according to the sheriff’s office. Emergency responders arrived and continued to administer CPR but efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.

The victim was found approximately 30 to 40 feet from shore and in 4 to 8 feet of water, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim was not wearing a life vest, according to authorities.

This case remains under investigation.