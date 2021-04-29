HART LAKE TOWNSHIP -- Three people were injured when their vehicle rolled into a ditch in Hart Lake Township in Hubbard County last Friday. Alcohol was determined to be a factor in the accident.

Travis Huesers, 32, and Charles Larose, 36, both of Bemidji, and Alyssa Beaulieu, of Dilworth, were traveling south together on County Road 45 in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the vehicle went past a stop sign, entered the ditch and overturned, according to a release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:03 a.m. on Friday, April 23, a witness reported seeing three people crawl out of a badly damaged vehicle that had rolled over into a swamp.

Deputies arrived at the intersection of County Roads 45 and 39 to find three injured people standing on the roadway. North Memorial and Cass Lake ambulances arrived on the scene and provided medical help to the victims. The occupants of the vehicle were treated at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, the release said.

Huesers, the driver of the vehicle, was treated for a head injury, Larose received cuts to his face and arm and Beaulieu was treated for unknown injuries.

The release identified alcohol as a factor in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.