ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Two people were killed late Thursday, April 22, in a head-on collision on state Highway 55 in Douglas County.

According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, a 16-year-old girl from Kensington and a 19-year-old man from Brooten were the drivers. They were not immediately identified.

The 16-year-old was driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne east on Highway 55 near Kensington about 9:45 p.m. when it collided with a 1994 Ford F-150 driven by the 19-year-old. The airbag on the Buick deployed. An airbag did not deploy on the F-150.

Road conditions were described as dry. No passengers were listed in either vehicle.

The crash closed down Highway 55 for nearly six hours and traffic was detoured around the site.

The State Patrol reported said identities would be released later today.