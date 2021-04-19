CASS LAKE, Minn. — A 34-year-old woman from Cass Lake died after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash was reported at 11:49 p.m. Friday, April 16, in rural Cass Lake.

The woman was the only occupant in the vehicle, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported in a news release. After receiving a report of a crash Friday, Cass County deputies and responders found a 2010 Chevrolet Impala left the road on 140th Street Northwest. The woman was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation.