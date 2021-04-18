CASS COUNTY -- A 34-year-old Cass Lake woman died on Friday, April 16, after her vehicle struck a tree in Wilkinson Township, according to a release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch.

According to the release, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle crash on 140th Street Northwest in Wilkinson Township near rural Cass Lake at 11:49 p.m. on April 16. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and located a 2010 Chevrolet Impala that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

A 34-year-old female, of Cass Lake, was found ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The female was the only occupant of the vehicle, the release said.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation.

Assisting on scene were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Leech Lake Ambulance and the Cass Lake Fire Department.