GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Five young men suffered burn injuries early Sunday morning, April 11, at a bonfire in rural Granite Falls, and three of them were airlifted.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 2:20 a.m. Sunday of multiple people injured after a flammable liquid was poured onto a bonfire.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, an 18-year-old male was airlifted from the scene. Two other males, both age 20, were brought to the Granite Falls Airport and also airlifted. The news release did not say where any of the three were taken for treatment.

Two additional males, ages 18 and 20, were treated for injuries at the Avera Granite Falls Health Center.

The news release from the sheriff's office did not identify any of the injured.