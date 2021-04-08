First responders were called about 4:10 p.m. for a report of an 18-month-old boy who had fallen into a retention pond. The child was being watched by a family friend at the time of the incident.

The woman reported that she was outside with the boy and her own 18-month-old child when she "looked away for a couple of seconds," Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns said. The woman thought the child may have run around the house and checked the front yard, but did not find him. The woman then called the child's parent who was already on the way to the residence.

The child's parent found the boy in the retention pond behind the residence and people on scene began CPR immediately, Behrns said. Initial reports indicate that the child may have been in the pond for up to 5 minutes.

Stewartville first responders and Mayo Clinic Ambulance were called and were able to keep the child alive and get him to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The child is in critical care, according to Behrns.

Family members reported to law enforcement early Thursday morning that the child was in a medically induced coma, but seemed to be doing OK, according to Behrns.

"We are all praying for the 18-month-old," Behrns said.