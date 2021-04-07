WALNUT GROVE, Minn. — A person trapped under grain was rescued Tuesday morning, April 6, according to a news release from the Walnut Grove Fire Department.

The accident occurred around 10:17 a.m. at Meadowland's Farmers Co-op in Walnut Grove, Minn., according to the release.

After an hour of extraction efforts, the person was freed, treated on scene and then flown by a Life Link helicopter to a medical facility in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Resources, Tracy Fire Department and Ambulance, Redwood Falls Centra Care Ambulance, Life Link of Willmar and the Lamberton Fire Department all assisted in the incident after Walnut Grove Chief Andy Foster requested mutual aid to the scene.

The patient's name, gender, age and hometown were not listed in the release.