VERNDALE, Minn. -- An 11-year-old child caught in a piece of farming equipment Tuesday, March 30, was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries.

The farming accident occurred in Wing River Township, north of the city of Verndale. First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 4:29 p.m., according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

At the time of the call, the child had been caught in a PTO shaft and was then removed. The child was involved in mixing feed when they were pulled into the spinning shaft, the release said. A PTO shaft connects a tractor to a piece of equipment to transfer mechanical power.

The child was transported to a hospital in a personal vehicle by a parent. The child was later airlifted to North Memorial hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn., with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, the release said.