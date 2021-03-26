The crash was reported at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 11 in Millwood Township, approximately 3 miles north of Freeport, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived they found a silver 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on its roof, according to the release. The truck appeared to have negotiated a sharp curve when it left the roadway and hit a field approach. It became airborne and landed on its roof.

Freeport Fire and Rescue responded, extricated the driver, and began life-saving efforts, according to the release.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck was identified as Donald Eugene Pflipsen, 91, Sauk Rapids. Pflipsen was taken to Melrose Hospital for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Freeport Fire and Rescue and Melrose Ambulance Service.