DULUTH — Two people are dead after a one-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, March 23, on Minnesota Highway 23 in Carlton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victims as Angele Marie Severson, 35, from Pierre, S.D., and Jennifer Lynn Bokusky, 36, from Apple Valley, Minn. Neither were wearing a seat belt, according to the state patrol.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the 1998 Chevy Blazer was driving north on Minnesota Highway 23 near County Road 8 near Holyoke when it went off the road, rolled and struck a tree.

When first responders arrived, the vehicle was on its side.

According to the state patrol, airbags were not deployed during the crash.