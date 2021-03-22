The Todd County Sheriff's Office responded at 3:42 p.m. to a call of a farm accident at a residence on County Road 11 in Bartlett Township. Elliot Jares, 3, had been run over by a skid-loader working on the property, according to the sheriff's incident report.

Hewitt Rescue and Bertha Ambulance arrived and treated Jares at the scene. Jares was taken by ambulance to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena where he was pronounced dead. The operator of the skid-loader was a family member, according to the report.

A celebration of life funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bartlett with Pastor Robin Fish presiding, according to the Schuller Family Funeral Home's website.

Singing “Jesus Loves Me” in church; playing in the dirt with his Tonka trucks and riding tractor were a few of many things Elliot Jares loved to do, according to his obituary.