SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — Former Douglas County Commissioner Bryan Withers, 78, died in a head-on crash with a semi on Interstate 94 at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, March 17.

The crash happened near milepost 123 in Stearns County, about 2 miles west of Sauk Centre, Minn.

The semi driver, Dilsher Singh, 22, of Toronto, Ontario, was driving east I-94 while Withers was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado west in the eastbound lanes in the same area, according to the State Patrol.

The vehicles hit head on and the Silverado came to rest in the median while the semi ended up in the right ditch. Withers was not wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol.

The Sauk Centre Police Department, Sauk Centre Fire Department and emergency medical service assisted the State Patrol.

The semi driver and his 22-year-old passenger, Gurpal Singh, also of Toronto, were not injured.

Road conditions were snowy and icy when the crash occurred, according to the State Patrol report.