HANLEY FALLS , Minn. — A two-vehicle crash involving a Minnesota State Patrol trooper resulted in three people being injured Sunday evening, March 8, in Yellow Medicine County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Leo Roy Kack, 88, and Audrey Marie Kack, 83, both of St. Leo, Minn., suffered serious but what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and Trooper Chad Patrick Nigg, 48, of Marshall, was treated and released from the hospital following the crash.

According to the crash report, a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Leo Kack, was traveling westbound on County Road 18 east of state Highway 23 and a 2019 Ford Explorer State Patrol squad car, driven by Nigg, was southbound on Highway 23 approaching County Road 18 with its emergency lights on.

The Equinox continued through the intersection of County Road 18 and Highway 23 and was hit on the passenger side by Nigg's squad car which had braked and moved to the right in an attempt to avoid the crash, according to the State Patrol.

Audrey Kack was airlifted from the scene to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Leo Kack was transported to the Avera Granite Falls Health Center but was then transferred with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Nigg was treated and released from the Avera Granite Falls Health Center.

Airbags of both vehicles deployed and Nigg was wearing his seat belt. It is unknown if the Kacks were wearing their seat belts.

Alcohol is not listed as a factor on the crash report and road conditions were dry.

The crash investigation is in its preliminary stages and is ongoing, according to the State Patrol, and further details will be released once the investigation is complete.