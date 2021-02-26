POLK COUNTY, Minn. — An Ada, Minn., teenager died after crashing into a street sweeper near Nielsville, Minn.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

The unidentified driver was traveling southbound on U.S. 75 when she crossed the center line and hit a street sweeper head-on, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver was thrown from her car and she was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the street sweeper is Eric Lee Olsen, 41, from Wahpeton, N.D.

He was injured during the crash and taken to Riverview Health in Crookston, Minn.

State Patrol described his injuries as non-life threatening.