ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Rochester woman has died after suffering "significant injuries" when her car was struck by a truck late Tuesday night, Feb. 23.

Rochester police were called about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a significant crash, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. An initial investigation determined that a 2008 Ford F150 driven by a 34-year-old Rochester man struck a 2012 Volkswagen Passat that was eastbound on 12th Street.

The impact of the crash sent the two vehicles all the way across the intersection and into a pole on the northeast corner before coming to a rest against a fence.

The 18-year-old woman driving the Passat suffered "significant injuries." She was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Rochester police said Wednesday afternoon that Erika Cruz died as a result of her injuries.

Police said the 34-year-old man, identified as Sterling Haukom, may have been speeding and showed signs of alcohol intoxication. He was taken to Saint Marys for evaluation before being brought to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation homicide negligence, Moilanen said. A warrant was obtained for a blood sample and other charges could be filed pending the result of that test.

The crash remains under investigation.