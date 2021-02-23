KIMBALL, Minn. — Aileen Aguilar, 17, of Pipestone, Minn., was identified as the teen killed in the Monday morning crash with a semi-trailer in Stearns County.

According to the State Patrol, Aguilar, driving a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was going west on County Road 146, failed to stop and collided with a 2016 Mack semi driven by Jeremiah Evan Andreoff, 43, of Cosmos, Minn., that was going north on Highway 15 in Maine Prairie Township north of Kimball.

Andreoff had non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to a medical facility.

Roads were icy at the time of the crash, according to the accident report.

All parties were wearing their seat belts but only Aguilar's airbag deployed. Alcohol is not listed as a factor on the crash report.