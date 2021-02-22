The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report 11:18 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, of a snowmobile crash with serious injuries on Gull Lake in the area of Birch Island.

Deputies and responders arrived at the scene and found a 1997 Arctic Cat snowmobile was travelling on Gull Lake and crashed into the northwest side of the rocky and wooded shoreline of Birch Island. The driver of the snowmobile, a young man, 18, of Mendota was located near the crash scene.

A friend of the driver initiated CPR. Continued lifesaving efforts were conducted on scene and the driver was transported via helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and an investigation is continuing.

Assisting on scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Pillager Police Department, Pillager Area Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Health Ambulance and AirCare.