HOLLYWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — One woman was killed and two others were injured following a head-on collision Saturday night, Feb. 6, in Carver County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the crash report, Ashley Ann Karjala, 22, of Hutchinson, Minn., was killed after her 2004 Cadillac Deville, traveling eastbound, collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Highway 7 near the intersection of 53rd Street near New Germany.

The Siverado’s driver, Johannes Hendrik Booyens, 41, and his passenger, Matthys Johannes Herbst, both of Willmar, Minn., suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minn.

According to the crash report, all parties were wearing their seat belts, their airbags deployed and alcohol was not a factor. Road conditions were dry.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office and Ridgeview Ambulance also responded to the incident reported at 9:24 p.m. Saturday.