OTTERTAIL, Minn. — An Ottertail, Minn., man was killed when his vehicle was hit by a train southeast of the city of Ottertail Thursday morning, Feb. 4, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office report.

This is the second fatal train accident in Otter Tail County in just 11 days.

The accident occurred Thursday at the railroad crossing on 308th Street, when the passenger side of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was struck by a Canadian Pacific train. The driver and sole occupant of the Ram, a 60-year-old man, died at the scene. Officials have not yet released his identity.

The two crew members of the Canadian Pacific train involved in the accident were not injured in the crash.

Two weeks ago, Natausha Moen, 26, of Perham, was killed Jan. 24 when a train hit her vehicle in downtown Perham, Minn.