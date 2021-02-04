The accident was reported just after midnight on Interstate 94 in Stearns County.

According to the State Patrol accident report, a 2003 Grand Prix driven by the victim was going west in the east-bound lane of I-94 when it collided with a semi and then a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The driver of the Trailblazer, Derek Joseph Ritter, 17, of Avon, Minn., was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 2005 Volvo semi, Komalpreet Preet Singh, 29, of Brampton, Ontario, and a 60-year old passenger, were not injured.

The accident report indicates that the Grand Prix was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on I-94 and while travelling in the left lane it crossed the centerline and struck the Volvo, which was traveling east in the right hand lane. The Grand Prix then struck the Trailblazer, which was going east in the left lane.