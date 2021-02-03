MORTON, Minn. — Hypothermia contributed to the death of a missing man found dead Sunday, Jan. 31, within the Lower Sioux Indian Community.

According to a news release Tuesday evening, Feb. 2, from the Lower Sioux Police Department, the preliminary autopsy for Quincy Schaffer by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office found no significant physical injuries indicating assault or other cause of death.

The release did not indicate Schaffer’s age or address.

Schaffer was reported missing to the Lower Sioux Police Department on Wednesday, Jan. 27. According to police, his body was found in a wooded area behind a residence within the Lower Sioux Indian Community.

While investigating the disappearance, police were informed about an attempted assault at a Lower Sioux Indian Community residence that caused Schaffer to flee the home, according to the release. No individuals in the home required medical attention and the incident was not reported to law enforcement until the investigation of the disappearance began.

The Lower Sioux Police Department’s investigation into that incident is ongoing.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Redwood Falls Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.