ST. PAUL -- The 13-year-old boy who was pulled from Lemay Lake in Eagan last Thursday died the next day, authorities said.

The boy, identified Tuesday, Feb. 2, as Jeylon Elijah Holloway, was found underwater and unresponsive Thursday afternoon and transported to University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, where was taken off life support around 4:20 a.m., authorities said Tuesday. The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said the boy drowned.

The boy and his family had just moved back to Minnesota and had been staying at Sonesta ES Suites near Lemay Lake, Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said. On Thursday, the boy went for a walk with his dog, which he did daily, and either fell through the ice or fell from the shore and into open water, Leslie said.

“There were no witnesses to what happened,” he said.

The dog returned to the hotel, which alarmed the boy’s family, who called police at around 1:30 p.m.

Eagan officers responded to the hotel, which is north of the lake, and soon found the boy’s shoe near the water, leading them to believe the boy had fallen through open water near a drainage culvert.

Around 2:15 p.m., the Dakota County sheriff’s office dive team responded to assist and located the boy within five minutes, Leslie said. Lifesaving measures were performed on the boy before he was taken to the hospital.

Leslie said the boy had shed his clothes in an apparent attempt to get out of the water. It is believed he was in the water for two to three hours, Leslie said.

Leslie extended his condolences to the boy’s family and friends.

“It’s a very sad thing,” he said. “I can’t imagine the grief. The 13-year-old is here one day, the next day he’s gone.”

Dive team members have gone through a critical incident stress debriefing.

“They feel a sense of loss, too, because they were trying to save him,” he said. “And then when they find out that he’s passed, that’s hard on them. Whenever we experience a loss of a young person like him, it’s tragic.”

Leslie reminded the public to take care when walking on ice, as conditions may be unpredictable.

“Ice is not trustworthy,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of 30-degree days around here, too. We haven’t had that super cold snap, so maybe that’s a part of it.”



