PERHAM, Minn. — A Perham, Minn., woman was identified as the lone occupant of the vehicle involved in the train vs car accident in downtown Perham on Jan. 24, according to a Perham Police Department report.

Natausha Moen, 26, of Perham, was killed in the accident.

Moen was driving south down Second Avenue Northeast when her vehicle was struck by a train near Perham's City Hall and the Tuffy's pet food plant. The crash happened at 3:25 p.m.

Moen's obituary says she was a native of Grand Forks, N.D., and was a 2019 graduate of Southern New Hampshire University, earning her associate's degree in digital photography.

Moen's obituary can be found on Schoeneberger Funeral and Cremation Service's website schoenebergerfuneralhome.com