Deputies responded to the crash at 9:26 p.m. near the intersection of Crow Wing County Road 18 and Wedgewood Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a 2004 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound on County Road 18, went out of control and collided with a tree. The driver of Toyota Tundra, a 29-year-old rural Nisswa man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his family and conclusion of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Nisswa Fire Department, Nisswa Police Department, Breezy Point Police Department, Lakeshore Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service, and the Minnesota State Patrol.