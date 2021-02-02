WALKER, Minn. — A Longville woman died and two other motorists were injured in a head-on crash involving an alleged drunk driver Monday, Feb. 1, in Minnesota's Cass County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Virginia Marie Stewart, 53, was traveling west on Highway 200 in her 2020 Hyundai Tucson at 1:51 p.m. Monday when an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 39-year-old Corey Allen Wuori of Walker struck Stewart head-on while passing another vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Stewart died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. Wuori suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, while his passenger, 39-year-old Lavae Maria Oothoudt of Sauk Rapids, was ejected from the truck and suffered life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Neither Wuori nor Oothoudt were wearing seat belts and alcohol is considered to be a factor, the State Patrol reported. Stewart was wearing a seat belt.