SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. — Two west-central Minnesota adults were killed in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Nebraska early Friday, Jan. 29, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Sheridan County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 87, six miles south of Hay Springs, Neb., at approximately 3:20 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, deputies requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct a crash reconstruction.

Pronounced dead at the scene were Remington Harder, female, 22, of Hutchinson, Minn., and Josey Tensen, male, 24, of Glenwood, Minn. According to their Facebook pages, Harder had attended Hutchinson High School and Tensen noted he was from Sedan, Minn., and attended Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School.

The preliminary investigation shows that a GMC Sierra, pulling a stock trailer, driven by Nathan Marcy, 45, of Hay Springs, Neb., ran a stop sign on 510th Road and entered the intersection with Highway 87. The Sierra then collided with a Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling on Highway 87 and caused the Equinox to roll over. Both Harder and Tenson were ejected from the vehicle.

Marcy was transported to Chadron (Neb.) Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.



