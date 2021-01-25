PERHAM, Minn. — A woman was killed Sunday, Jan. 24, when her vehicle was struck by a train in Perham, Minn.

The 27-year-old woman was driving south down Perham's Second Avenue Northeast at about 3:25 p.m. when the accident occurred, according to a Perham Police Department report.

The woman was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Perham Emergency Services.

The car was wedged up against the train, which took about a half-mile to come to a stop, according to Rich Luth, a hobbyist who operates the Otter Tail Channel on YouTube and monitors railroad traffic through Perham.

Rescue workers asked that the train be moved to free the car, which was entangled in the train, but the lead locomotive was stuck in emergency mode and would not move, Luth said. The engine was immobile for about five hours until another locomotive was brought in from the west and supplied air to the damaged engine, Luth said.

The Perham Police Department was assisted by Perham Area EMS, Perham Fire Department, and the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Department.

This accident is under investigation.