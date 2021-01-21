KIMBALL, Minn. — One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night, Jan. 20, on snowy roads in Stearns County.

The incident was reported at 8:36 p.m. on state Highway 15, north of Kimball, Minn.

According to the State Patrol, a 1998 Ford Explorer, driven by Jesse Lee Johnson, 35, of St. Cloud, was going north on Highway 15 when it collided head-on with a 2017 Nissan Maxima that was going south.

Johnson was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn., with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, a 48-year-old man from Kingston, was killed in the crash. The name of the victim has not been released.

Road conditions had snow and ice at the time of the crash, according to the accident report.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Kimball Fire Department, North Air Care and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.