HIBBING, Minn. — A Hibbing, Minn., man was killed after a head-on collision along U.S. Highway 169 in Itasca County early Sunday morning, Jan. 17.

Larry Peter Meyer, 69, suffered fatal injuries after Matthew Jesse Kirkpatrick, 38, of Keewatin, Minn., crossed the center line in a 2003 Ford Explorer and struck Meyer's 2019 Dodge Ram around 5:05 a.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Meyer was transported to Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, Minn. He had not been wearing a seat belt.

Kirkpatrick was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth with what authorities described as life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.