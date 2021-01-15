ROCHESTER, Minn. — Homeowners Ben and Jessica Ochs had just finished dinner with their 17-month-old son when they heard a "big bang" come from outside on Thursday, Jan. 14.

When Jessica ran to the door, there was a Rochester Public Transit bus parked in their front yard.

"We had a tree in front of the driveway, the bus ripped the whole tree out and ripped up the retaining wall right next to it," Ochs said. "Luckily, it doesn't seem to be anything super serious."

The crash occurred roughly about 6:30 p.m. while the bus was traversing up a steep hill on 11th Avenue Northeast. The driver couldn't make it up the hill, and lost control of the bus when he tried turning around to go back down, Rochester Fire Department Captain Brett Knapp said.

The bus only contained the driver and one occupant, neither of whom were injured. No one in the home was injured and no structural damage was done to the house.

The front windshields of the bus were shattered as it crashed into a few large branches and a small tree in front of the house.

"Fortunately it didn't cause any structural damage to the deck or the home itself," Knapp said.