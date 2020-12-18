HILL CITY, Minn. — A contractor working at a construction yard near Hill City, Minn., associated with the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project was killed in an accident Friday morning, Dec. 18.

"Enbridge has paused work in the area of a fatal accident involving a contractor at a construction yard this morning in Hill City, Minnesota," Enbridge spokesperson Juli Kellner said in an emailed statement. "Safety standards and protocols were reinforced today as work paused across the project for a safety standdown."

Kellner declined to share further details as the incident is under investigation.

Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida confirmed the death and said the victim was from out of state and a union member contracted to work on the pipeline. He did not provide additional details as the sheriff's department has not completed the investigation and the victim's family has not been notified.

Work on Enbridge's 340-mile Line 3 pipeline across northern Minnesota began this month and is expected to bring in 4,200 construction workers to sites along the route.