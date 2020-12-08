ST. PAUL -- A 14-year-old boy who was a passenger in a stolen car has died after he was gravely injured Monday, Dec. 7, when the driver crashed in St. Paul, police said Tuesday.

Police found the teen, identified as Eh Da Lay, in the middle of a North End street. Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital and he died at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, according to police. He was a ninth grader who lived in St. Paul.

The Toyota Camry was stolen Friday about 8 a.m. The owner left it running and stepped a short distance away to talk to someone, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman. When he looked over his shoulder, he saw someone getting inside and driving off.

Police spotted the stolen car about 5 p.m. Monday and they began to turn around to investigate, but it sped off and officers did not pursue, according to Linders.

The driver crashed into a vehicle, causing minor damage, and kept going. Witnesses said the driver was speeding, Linders said.

At an intersection, the driver struck a light pole and the vehicle flipped on its side in front of a house, next to a minivan. Eh Da Lay was ejected from the car, according to police.

Officers searched for two people who were in the car and ran away. They found the 16-year-old driver on a nearby street and a 14-year-old passenger hiding behind two dumpsters in an alley, according to police.

Police arrested the older teen on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation. The younger teen had pills in his pocket and was arrested for narcotics possession, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.