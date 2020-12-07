WINDOM, Minn. ― An investigation is underway relating to a plane crash that occurred Sunday morning, Dec. 6, near Windom, Minn.

The single-engine Piper PA-32R plane took off from Windom Municipal Airport around 7 a.m., and airport crews lost radio contact shortly thereafter. They asked law enforcement to initiate a search, according to a release from the Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the wreckage at 7:43 a.m. about 6 miles north of the airport. The pilot was dead at the scene, and there were no passengers.

The Windom Police Department, Windom Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Federal Aviation and National Transportation Board (NTSB) all assisted at the scene.

The NTSB has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.