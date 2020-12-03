NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A small airplane crash-landed Wednesday evening, Dec. 2, on Interstate 35W in New Brighton, closing the northbound lanes of the freeway.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the plane came down on I-35W at the Ramsey County Road E2 exit, just south of Interstate 694.

The crash-landing happened around 9:30 p.m. MnDOT said it expected the freeway’s northbound lanes to remain closed for six hours.

According to KSTP-TV, the Minnesota State Patrol said the pilot was attempting an emergency landing. The single-engine plane collided with a vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

The circumstances of the emergency landing weren’t immediately clear.