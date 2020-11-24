LAKE PARK, Minn. -- The driver of a pickup was killed Monday, Nov. 23, after colliding with a semi-trailer on U.S. Highway 10 in Lake Park.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was stopped waiting to cross eastbound Highway 10. A 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was eastbound Highway 10 in the left lane.

As the Chevrolet attempted to cross Highway 10, the eastbound semi-truck broadsided the vehicle, the patrol said. The pickup's airbags deployed in the collision. The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The name of the driver, a 75-year-old man from Lake Park, has not been released. There were no passengers in the pickup.

The driver of the semi, Duane Klinkner, 46, of Staples, Minn., was not injured, the Patrol said. Lake Park is about 33 miles east of Fargo.